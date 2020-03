Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 05:00 Hits: 4

Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, striking University of California graduate students must turn out to the working class in a political struggle for trillions for public health, decent living standards, and public education for all.

