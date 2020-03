Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 04:45 Hits: 4

The International Labour Organization (ILO) marked its centenary in 2019 and as part of the commemoration launched a photography project called “Dignity at Work: The American Experience” to document the working life of people across the United States. UN News joined the ILO on a visit to the US state of Hawaii.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1060242