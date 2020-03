Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 17:30

States and business leaders must step up efforts to ensure that the selfless doctors, nurses, first-responders and other medical professionals working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic receive adequate protective equipment, a UN rights expert said on Friday.

