Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 04:40 Hits: 1

Floods, extreme rainfall, droughts and melting glaciers…many of the major signs of climate change involve water. On this year’s World Meteorological Day, the UN weather agency (WMO) is reinforcing the message of World Water Day, by focusing on the links between climate and water, and calling for better water-related data.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1059922