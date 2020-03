Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 22:20 Hits: 1

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and its relief partners in Syria are warning that water disruptions in the country’s war-battered north-east could exacerbate risks posed by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1060072