Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 22:13 Hits: 0

Confronted with widespread human, social, and economic ramifications surrounding COVID-19, the President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) stressed the priority of ensuring “the health and safety of people”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1059802