Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 16:40 Hits: 1

Authorities in South Sudan must address intercommunal violence if the nation is to achieve lasting peace, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday, in response to a recent escalation in fighting in the east and central parts of the country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1059822