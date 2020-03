Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 16:24 Hits: 6

Greece must take immediate action to end the violence against migrants and asylum seekers at the border between Turkey and Greece, an independent UN human rights expert said on Monday, expressing alarm at reports of violence at the hands of some Greek security officers and unidentified armed men.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1059992