Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

Within hours after wildcat strikes in Fiat Chrysler plants in Michigan and Ohio forced a temporary shutdown of much of the North American auto industry during the coronavirus pandemic, the corporate media entered into full cover-up mode.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/03/20/medi-m20.html