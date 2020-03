Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

Estefany Girón Luna from Guatemala fell nearly 20 feet as she attempted to scale the steel mesh border wall near Clint, Texas. Despite multiple surgeries, neither Girón Luna nor her child could be saved.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/03/18/immi-m18.html