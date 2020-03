Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

Thousands of autoworkers throughout the US Midwest downed their tools Wednesday morning, the latest in a worldwide wave of wildcat strikes against the continuation of non-essential production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/03/19/auto-m19.html