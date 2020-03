Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 05:00

Workers at Fiat Chrysler’s Sterling Heights (SHAP) and Jefferson North (JNAP) assembly plants in Metro Detroit took matters into their own hands last night and this morning and forced a shutdown of production to halt the spread of coronavirus.

