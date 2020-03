Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 20:35 Hits: 1

Yemen is at a “critical juncture”, the UN Special Envoy for the country told the Security Council on Thursday. Speaking via video-link, Martin Griffiths said that the combatants will either move towards de-escalation or greater violence, which would make “the path to the negotiating table more arduous”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1059341