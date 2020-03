Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 14:54 Hits: 5

UN agencies have underscored their commitment to continue supporting civilians affected by the war in Syria, which this month enters its tenth year. The Secretary-General issued a statement on Thursday, declaring that "we cannot allow the tenth year to result in the same carnage, the same flouting of human rights and international humanitarian law."

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1059281