Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 21:02 Hits: 6

Threats, unlawful surveillance and harassment by the authorities, are just some of the concerns facing journalists in Iran, prompting a group of independent UN human rights experts on Wednesday, to once again sound the alarm.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1059251