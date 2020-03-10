Keep Calm and Carry on Voting: How to Vote By Mail During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus should not be a political issue, but with presidential primaries and the general election coming up, it could soon directly impact our politics. We should protect not only our health, but our civil liberties at this time — and one of those civil liberties is our fundamental right to vote.
For many, the best way to vote while safeguarding your health during this time may be to vote by mail. It’s easy to request an absentee ballot and there’s still enough time to do so for most states with upcoming primaries. While some states limit who can vote absentee — for example, to people with health issues, disabilities, or other circumstances that may prevent them from voting in person — most states allow anyone to vote this way. If you live in a state with an upcoming primary, find your application deadlines and other requirements below.*
Remember that public health officials recommend that you not lick absentee ballot envelopes, but instead use a wet sponge or cloth to seal them.
For more details on voting absentee, including information on how to request an absentee ballot in-person, visit vote.org for guidance on absentee voting. The nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline (1-866-OUR-VOTE) is also available for any voting questions. And finally, once you receive your absentee ballot, remember: don’t lick the envelope.
Alaska
Date of primary: April 4
Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot: March 25
Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot: April 27
How to apply: Apply by mail. To ensure faster receipt, fax your application in addition to mailing the original. If you’re applying after April 22, use an emergency form in addition to your application.
Who can vote absentee: Everyone
Delaware
Date of primary: April 28
Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot: April 24
Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot: Automatic for voters registered as Democrats by March 9; April 17 for those who register later (this year’s Kansas Republican presidential primary has been canceled)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015