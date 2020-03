Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 05:00 Hits: 7

For two months, UC graduate students and teaching assistants have engaged in a wildcat strike, rebelling against the UAW to demand cost of living adjustments in one of the most expensive states in the US.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/03/07/pers-m07.html