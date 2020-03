Articles

Thousands rallied yesterday across the University of California (UC) system as wildcat strikers shut down the Santa Cruz campus in defiance of the United Auto Workers union. Socialist Equality Party Vice Presidential candidate Norissa Santa Cruz addressed a rally at UC San Diego, urging them to expand and politicize the strike.

