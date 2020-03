Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 22:03 Hits: 5

Difficult winter weather conditions, road congestion and military manoeuvres are restricting humanitarian aid delivery to desperate civilians in the Syrian province of Idlib, where a Government operation to weed out extremists has uprooted nearly one million people since December.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1058651