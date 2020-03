Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 22:47 Hits: 3

A shortage of protective equipment is endangering health workers worldwide, warned the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, citing “severe and mounting disruption to the global supply” caused by “rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1058581