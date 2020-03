Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 21:29 Hits: 5

Many parts of the world can expect above average temperatures in the coming months even without the presence of an El Niño event to drive warming, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1058481