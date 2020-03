Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:57 Hits: 4

Laws underpinned by religious conviction that discriminate against women and the  LGBT+ community should be repealed, and gender-based violence carried out in the name of religion by non-State groups must be addressed, an independent UN expert said on Monday in a report presented to the Human Rights Council.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1058411