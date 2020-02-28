Tensions mount in Syria after strike on Turkish troops

Articles

An airstrike killed at least thirty-three Turkish soldiers in Syria late on February 27, according to Turkish government officials, escalating tensions between Ankara and the regime of Bashar al-Assad and its ally Russia. The attack occurred in Idlib province, where pro-government Syrian forces have been attempting to push out rebel forces aligned with Turkey.

Turkey has accused Russia and Syrian government forces of violating a 2018 agreement which established a “demilitarized” zone in Idlib, enforced by Turkish and Russian troops. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan demanded on February 26 that pro-government Syrian troops withdraw from the areas around Turkish observation posts, threatening that “active intervention” by Turkey was on the table should Assad’s troops not back down. Erdoğan held an emergency meeting with government officials in Ankara past midnight to discuss options.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told US lawmakers on February 26 that there has not been “discussion about reengaging in the civil war” in Syria and that he doesn’t “see any likelihood that [the United States] would be back along the border” of Syria, where US troops had previously been fighting the Islamic State of Syria and al-Sham (ISIS), before mostly withdrawing from the area last fall. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on February 25 that the United States is “working together with Turkey” to achieve “a permanent cease-fire” in Idlib and “UN-led negotiations” to end the conflict. He blasted Moscow for “cynically back[ing]” the “brutal new aggression” of Assad’s troops in Idlib, where more than 3 million people could be displaced.

Turkey and Russia are also managing an escalating situation in Libya, where Turkey has sent troops to help the UN-backed government in Tripoli against the advance of forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, supported by Moscow. Erdoğan confirmed the deaths of two Turkish servicemembers in clashes in Tripoli on February 25. An attempt to reach a ceasefire failed in Moscow in January, but there have been regular meetings between Turkish and Russian officials to attempt to manage tensions in both Libya and Syria, including a Russian delegation visit to Ankara on February 26.

Atlantic Council experts react to the airstrike in Idlib on February 27 and the implications for Syria and Turkey-Russia relations:

William F. Wechsler, director of the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council:

“When the moderators of the last Democratic debate decided to discuss foreign policy, the first question they asked of the candidates was whether they wanted to withdraw from the Middle East. Those who advocate for withdrawal need look no further than Idlib to see the easily foreseeable results of the abdication of US leadership in this part of the world.

“It has taken repeated mistakes over two administrations to get us here, but we have arrived at a humanitarian catastrophe in which millions of innocent civilians are caught in a war between a cruel dictator and opposition factions dominated by terrorist groups, a dymanic empowered by the no-longer-latent imperial aspirations of Russia, Iran, and Turkey. It wasn’t too long ago when an air strike by Russia against the military forces of a NATO ally would threaten to move the doomsday clock close to midnight. Today, however, the most likely response from Washington will be a well-practiced diplomatic performance art of unconvincing public statements followed by a feeble threat of sanctions that will go largely unenforced. And, of course, a victory in Idlib by the forces that support the Assad regime will not usher in peace as is quietly hoped by so many who would rather look the other way, but it will merely open the door to the next phase in the Syria crisis.

“It would be grotesque to look for a bright side to this long-predicted tragedy. But perhaps the killing of Turkish soldiers by the Russian air force will encourage Ankara to reconsider its mistaken and damaging decision to rely on Russian air defense systems. And perhaps this will finally rouse Europe to demonstrate some leadership for the crisis on its borders, if for no other reason than to prevent a new wave of Syrian refugees that will further destabilize its own domestic politics. And perhaps those who remain committed to US withdrawal and who presently argue that there are no lessons from the specific experience in Syria that might be applied more generally to the Middle East, might now take this opportunity to pay greater attention to what is likely to unfold in Libya.”

Defne Arslan, Atlantic Council resident representative & director of the Atlantic Council IN TURKEY Program.

“What is happening in Idlib is a huge tragedy. Our hearts are with thirty-three Turkish soldiers who lost their lives in an attack today. Now it is time to put everything aside and remember that Turkey, which is already hosting over 3.5 million refugees on its own land and with mostly with its own resources, is also fighting against Assad and Russian forces in Syria alone. Without any further delay, quick action from the United States/NATO can have the chance to change the picture entirely. This is a time to remember the norms and values of NATO.”

Frederic C. Hof, distinguished fellow and former director of the Rafik Hariri Center and a former US special envoy to Syria:

“The reported killing of Turkish soldiers by hostile aircraft punctuates an ongoing ceasefire violation by the Assad regime and Russia in northwestern Syria. Indeed, these needless, uncalled for deaths of uniformed Turks is dwarfed by a humanitarian catastrophe brought about by deliberate regime and Russian air assaults on civilian hospitals and schools.

“Regime and Russian war crimes are the principal causes of the unspeakable civilian suffering taking place in northwestern Syria. Sadly, and quite gratuitously, official US statements to the effect that United States has no plan or intent to strike militarily in northwestern Syria—either to protect innocent civilians or a NATO ally—have promoted a sense of absolute impunity among adversaries who have no sense of decency and no known limits when it comes to mass civilian homicide or targeting US allies. These statements accomplish nothing beyond making US diplomacy aimed at saving lives and supporting an ally impotent and useless. They are uncalled for and profoundly damaging.

“Close and immediate political-military consultations between Ankara and Washington are a must. If Turkey decides to respond to this unprovoked assault by clearing Assad’s forces and his Iranian auxiliaries from much or all of northwestern Syria, the United States should be prepared to offer combat air support if Turkish forces come under air assault from any quarter.

“Several weeks ago, US President Donald J. Trump ended a forty-year Iranian sense of escalatory dominance over the United States by taking out Major General Qasem Soleimani. Now may be the time to end Assad regime and Russian reliance on escalatory dominance in Syria. There should be no surprises. Russia should be warned that US combat aviation intervention may be imminent absent an immediate, enforced ceasefire. Such a warning might not have been necessary, had Washington not signaled indifference. But now it is mandatory. Nothing that happens in Syria stays there. Perceptions of US weakness and indifference in Syria threaten, as they have previously, to unleash a contagion of instability far beyond the killing fields of Syria’s Idlib province.”

Nabeel Khoury, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East.

“For weeks now, Turkish president Erdoğan has been railing against Damascus. His bravado was not justified by the balance of power on the ground. Assad’s forces alone would be no match for Erdoğan’s—but Assad is not alone. Putting aside Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah, Russian forces control the skies and Putin has not given the green light for a Turkish intervention in Idlib.

“The Sochi Agreement, which Erdoğan willingly signed in 2019, allows Turkey to establish a “safe zone” in northern Syria, primarily east of the Euphrates but not to stop the Russian/Syrian forces’ intention of subduing Idlib. Nor has Putin completely forgiven the Turkish shoot-down of a Russian jet in 2015. Having burned his bridges with NATO, and with Donald Trump lacking any incentive to come to his defense, Erdoğan has put Turkey in this position and must deal with the consequences. None of these tensions is over anyone’s moral obligation to save the civilians of Idlib; on this count all parties are guilty. As a power play, this will not end well for Turkey.”

Mark N. Katz, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council:

“With increasingly deadly clashes between Turkish forces in Syria on the one hand and Russian-backed Syrian forces—or even Russian forces themselves—on the other, the ability of Putin and Erdoğan to continue to be able to “work out their differences” comes more into question. While Russia and Russian-backed forces might be able to win their battles with Turkish forces, this will come at the cost of Russia’s overall relationship with Turkey. It is highly doubtful that NATO will be willing to defend Turkish forces inside Syria. But what is happening now in Syria may lead to a greater understanding in Ankara that despite how much Putin and Erdoğan share anti-Western sentiments, Moscow is not going to accommodate Turkish interests in Syria.”

