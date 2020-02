Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 17:23 Hits: 2

All countries should do more to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus and none should make the “fatal” mistake of assuming that it won’t be affected, UN health agency chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1058221