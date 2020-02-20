Page That Counts

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Number of weeks of federally mandated paid parental leave in U.S.:

0 1

Rank of the U.S. among 41 advanced countries surveyed in amount of paid parental leave:

41

Average number of weeks of paid parental leave (full-rate equivalent for both parents) among the other 40 countries:

34.7 2

Rank of the U.S. among 36 advanced countries surveyed in infant mortality rate:

4

Weeks of paid parental leave offered to civilian federal employees in the United States by the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act:

12 3

Percentage of adult U.S. population working as civilian federal employees in 2018:

0.8% 4

Number of nations with some form of government-mandated paid leave for new parents:

185 5

Number of nations that have none, not including the U.S.:

7

Projected population of all seven of those countries, combined, in 2020:

9.8 million 6

Population of Michigan:

10 million 7

Share of all tweets created by the top 10% of U.S. adult Twitter users:

80% 8

Median tweets per month produced by the top 10%:

138

Median number of tweets per month produced by Donald Trump in 2019:

562 9

Percentage of tweets mentioning politics created by the top 10% of tweeters:

97% 8

Tweets from all U.S. adults that mention politics:

13%

Tweets mentioning politics produced by users who are 50 years old or older:

73%

Tweets mentioning politics produced by users who strongly disapprove of Donald Trump:

72%

Sources: 1. Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2016 2. United Health Foundation, data from OECD Health Statistics 3. 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (reported in Government Executive) 4. Congressional Research Service and U.S. Census 5. World Policy Center 6. United Nations 7. U.S. Census American Community Survey 8. PewResearch Center 9. Trump Twitter Archive

