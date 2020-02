Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

The first day of the British court hearing yesterday to determine if WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange will be extradited to the United States left no doubt that what is taking place is a legal travesty that threatens both Assange’s life and fundamental democratic rights.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/02/25/pers-f25.html