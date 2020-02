Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 22:12 Hits: 2

The United Nations and the African Union (AU) should do more to ensure all Africans see their futures in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)and the goals of Africa’s Agenda 2063, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said on Tuesday in Zimbabwe.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1058161