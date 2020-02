Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 21:28 Hits: 3

Along with climate shocks, conflict and acute food insecurity, the East Africa region now faces a hunger threat from desert locusts, top UN relief officials warned on Tuesday, saying action now, will avert a major food crisis later.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1058041