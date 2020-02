Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

While grad students, facing threats of dismissal and deportation, voted overwhelmingly to continue their wildcat strike, the UAW is seeking to contain the strike and prevent an open struggle against the Democrats.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/02/22/ucgs-f22.html