Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 17:08 Hits: 3

As the already dire situation in north-west Syria dramatically continues to worsen in Idlib province, the head of the United Nations refugee agency called on Thursday for an end to the hostilities and appealed for urgent action to allow the people trapped there to move to places of safety.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1057761