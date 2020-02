Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

Claire Mercer is leading a fight to end the use of “smart motorways” after her husband, Jason, was tragically killed on a smart motorway near Sheffield, on June 7, 2019.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/02/19/cla1-f19.html