Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 17:08 Hits: 2

Facing freezing temperatures and bombing, more than 900,000 civilians in Syria’s north-west have been forced into ever smaller areas in search of safety, the UN’s top human rights official said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1057591