Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 4

The Shelton nomination has attracted elevated attention because she is viewed as a potential choice by Trump for the position of Fed chair if he wins re-election and decides to oust the current chair Jerome Powell.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/02/15/shel-f15.html