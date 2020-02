Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 03:15 Hits: 3

With millions of people displaced from their homes worldwide, a UN ceremony celebrating Holocaust survivors in Brazil, has provided a stark reminder that throughout the 75 years of the Organization’s existence, the plight of refugees has been an ever-present theme.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1057241