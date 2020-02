Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 21:46 Hits: 4

With more than half of all maternal deaths occurring in countries affected by humanitarian crises and fragility, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) is calling for greater international support to provide life-saving reproductive health and protection services in these locations.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1057191