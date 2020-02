Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 15:53 Hits: 1

With Bolivia this week reaching a “decisive stage” in its electoral process, the United Nations “will do everything possible” to support the country in holding a vote that is credible, transparent and inclusive, envoy Jean Arnault has said.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1056652