Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

Just one week after official ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, federal parliament President Wolfgang Schäuble has called for Germany to once again take up the “burden” of fighting wars abroad.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/02/08/pers-f08.html