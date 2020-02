Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 20:42 Hits: 1

The Tenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF10), the largest global gathering on the future of cities, opened on Saturday with thousands taking part in lively discussion, through different assemblies representing youth, women, grassroot communities, local and regional governments and business.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1056982