Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

Baberowski attacked Sven Wurm, a student parliament deputy for the IYSSE, on January 30 at Humboldt University in Berlin. Wurm had caught the Professor in the act of tearing down and destroying election placards. The incident was captured on video.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/02/05/babe-f05.html