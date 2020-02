Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 22:19 Hits: 0

Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “key to sustainable peace in the Middle East”, the UN chief said on Tuesday, maintaining that the lack of any progress only “furthers radicalization across the region”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1056722