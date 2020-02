Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 17:14 Hits: 2

A year since the signing of a peace deal between the Government of the Central African Republic (CAR) and 14 armed groups, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Thursday that millions of children across the country remain threatened by violence and a lack of access to food, health care and other basic needs.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1056842