Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

The British documentary “Up” series has followed the lives of a group of Britons from age seven up to the present, when they are now all 63. The latest film provides insights into not only their lives, but the nature of the postwar period.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/02/03/63up-f03.html