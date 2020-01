Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 22:40 Hits: 0

Continued displacement from conflict-affected areas in northeast Syria leaves women and girls in urgent need of safe spaces, shelter and reproductive health services, according to a Flash Update this week from UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1055921