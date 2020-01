Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 05:00 Hits: 2

Christoph Vandreier, the author of the book “Why Are They Back?” spoke on how the ideological preparations for war and fascism are taking place 75 years after the end of World War II.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/01/28/humb-j28.html