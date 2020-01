Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 20:00 Hits: 0

The world is “doomed” in the face of climate change unless major industrial nations reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1055871