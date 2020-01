Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 22:43 Hits: 0

After a nine-year long cholera outbreak in Haiti that killed close to 10,000 people, this week the country reached the milestone of an entire year free from any new cases of the deadly waterborne disease.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1056021