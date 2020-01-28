Trump’s new Middle East peace deal: A real path or dead on arrival?

Articles

President Donald J. Trump released his long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan at the White House on January 28, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The much-anticipated “Deal of the Century,” which had been in the works for three years, came complete with one hundred and eighty pages as well as a map outlining the proposed new Israeli and Palestinian states.

Under its terms, Israel would annex settlement blocs in the Jordan Valley as a condition for a contiguous Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza over twice the size of the territory now administered by the Palestinian Authority. The plan also ensures Israeli control over an undivided Jerusalem—long a contentious issue in the peace process—but does not preclude a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem. The Palestinian leadership had previously voiced its opposition to the deal and is expected to reject it emphatically, alleging bias toward the Israeli side.

Following Trump’s remarks, Netanyahu endorsed the deal as a basis for negotiations with the Palestinians. Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition Blue and White Party, met separately with Trump on January 27 and also praised the plan, which he vowed to implement should he succeed Netanyahu as prime minister. Amid a political stalemate in Israel in which no party has been able to form a government, Israelis will head to the polls on March 2 in the country’s third election in under a year.

Atlantic Council experts react to the announcement of the Trump administration’s peace plan:

William F. Wechsler, director of the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council:

“The announcement’s chosen timing, specific staging, limited participants, and indeed its substance make clear that it has less to do with a good faith effort to reach peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and more to do with the immediate legal and electoral challenges that confront both leaders. In the short term, the plan is unlikely to have a major impact, either in reviving a moribund peace process or in driving a surge of political support for President Trump or Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

“But over the longer term this plan, and the manner in which it was announced, risks reinforcing a number of negative trends for the US-Israel relationship. It risks encouraging the more extreme voices within the Israeli political spectrum and does nothing to encourage the next generation of potential Palestinian leadership. It risks further polarizing the US-Israeli relationship within US politics, slowly transforming longstanding bipartisan support for Israel into yet another partisan domestic wedge issue—something that for many decades Israeli leaders sought to prevent.”

“For some supporters of the administration’s approach, these risks are precisely the objective. Other supporters privately acknowledge these risks but argue they can be managed and that the plan is nevertheless worthwhile because it will effectively reset the baseline of the peace process by challenging certain underlying assumptions that have prevented progress to date. Of course, that assumes that future US presidents will feel bound by the change in policy that this plan represents. Unfortunately, while once it was unthinkable for US presidents to casually reverse national commitments made by their predecessors, especially when it comes to complicated questions of Middle East peace and security, it is now becoming increasingly normalized. Indeed, this is a particularly prominent element of the Trump administration’s approach across the region.

The sad irony is that the peace process desperately needs new ideas, even if the ideas revealed today and the means by which they were developed and announced were not ideal. And given the longstanding positions taken by the current Israeli and Palestinian leaders, the only credible source for those new ideas is the United States. Too many Israelis believe time is on their side because of the current status quo is perceived to be infinitely extendable; too many Palestinians believe time is on their side because of their demographic growth. Unfortunately, both can’t be right over the long run. The current path, in the absence of a credible peace process, leads inexorably to a terrible choice between a Jewish minority trying to indefinitely rule over an Arab majority, or the kind of violent catastrophe that changes the demographics of the area. Neither of these scenarios should be acceptable to any side.”

Carmiel Arbit, nonresident senior fellow with Middle East Programs:

“Today marks a historic agreement—between Israel and the United States, solidified by a handshake between Netanyahu and Trump rather than a handshake between the Israeli and conspicuously absent Palestinian leadership. The eighty-page plan has yet to be released but what is clear is the following: the United States and Israel will agree on borders—allowing for unilateral annexation in the West Bank. The Palestinians will then have the opportunity to pursue statehood based on those imposed terms.

“Never before has a US administration offered the Israelis so much, at such a low cost, or in such a way, and it comes as no surprise that Netanyahu has embraced the plan and the Palestinians have rejected it outright.”

“The full consequences of this agreement will take time to bear out. In the worst-case scenario, widespread violence could erupt in the Palestinian territories and Israel could move quickly to annex the Jordan Valley or parts of the West Bank. The precise areas annexed will have a significant impact on whether these measures foreclose on a future two-state solution entirely.”

“In the best-case scenario, the plan will be overtaken by political events and over time fade away, just as its economic companion has. It is important to remember that the announcement comes at a time of great uncertainty in both countries—coinciding with Trump’s impeachment trial, Netanyahu’s indictment, and elections on the horizon in both countries. In the United States, even the most centrist Democrats rejected the agreement before its release and could pursue calls for conditioning aid to Israel should they commence annexation. In Israel, opposition leader Benny Gantz has used a very clever sleight of hand to deflect support for an agreement, while Israel’s left has of course rejected it outright. Eyes now turn to the international community to respond—the Palestinians will rely on Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and European Union member states to shield them from the potentially dire consequences of the deal.”

Richard LeBaron, nonresident senior fellow with Middle East Programs:

“This plan seems consistent with the US administration’s approach of granting unilateral concessions to Israel while further isolating the Palestinians. The hope appears to be that the Palestinians will be pushed by circumstances (and by some Gulf states) into negotiating some variant of the plan, while Israel continues to consolidate its position. From what he said today, it seems that President Trump is pleased to have finally released the plan but harbors his own doubts about its viability.”

