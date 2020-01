Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 05:00 Hits: 2

Auschwitz was at the heart of the machinery of industrialised mass murder that spanned the entire continent. Jews, Sinti, political opponents of the Nazi regime and others were deported to the death camp from every part of occupied Europe.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/01/27/pers-j27.html