Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 16:39 Hits: 2

Warring parties in Libya, as well as foreign governments supporting them, are being urged to investigate deadly airstrikes last July which killed at least 53 migrants and refugees at a detention centre in the northwest of the country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1056052