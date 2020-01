Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

A poll this week found 61 percent opposition to the cuts, and that 82 percent of Frenchmen believe they are worse off since Macron took office in 2017.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/01/25/macr-j25.html